Quiz: Naughty or Nice?

Quiz: Are you naughty or nice?
There was an error. Please try again.
8 Total Questions
Quiz Complete
Calculating Results...
Your Quiz result is:
Question 1/8
What's your go-to holiday activity?
Ice-skating rink
Holiday movie marathon
Volunteer for a good cause
Stir up family drama
Making a gingerbread house
Snowball fight
Question 2/8
How do you react when a family member gives you a gift you don't like?
Smile and thank them
Ask for the receipt
Scream at them
Enthusiastically jump for joy
Hand it to someone else
Thank them and put it aside for later
Question 3/8
You see a friend struggling to carry their shopping bags. What do you do?
Rush over to help them
Laugh at them
Take one bag and start walking away
Take a photo
Make jokes about charging a fee, but still helping them
Wave and say "Good luck with that" as you walk away
Question 4/8
You find a wallet on the ground with no ID. What do you do?
Turn it in to the nearest security desk
Take the money and keep it for yourself
Ask around in the immediate area to see if anyone lost a wallet
Keep walking, not your problem
Use the money inside to buy a gift for someone
Take it to the nearest bank and ask them if they can find the owner
Question 5/8
You're hosting a holiday party when someone knocks over an expensive vase. What do you do?
Kick them out
Smile and reassure them that accidents happen
Laugh it off as a joke
Check to see if they're okay
Hand them a broom to clean it up
Make a scene, yelling at them
Question 6/8
A friend eats the last cookie you were saving. How do you react?
Sharing is caring
Wink at them and say, "You owe me a cookie!"
Make fun of them
Offer them the recipe
Challenge them to a holiday duel
Tell them they are indebted to you
Question 7/8
You're stuck in traffic when another driver attempts to merge into your lane, even though none of the cars are moving. What do you do?
Let them merge, but roll your eyes as they go by
Roll down your window and start a conversation
Move closer to the next car, they're not getting by
Honk at them
Sigh but let them pass because it's the holidays
Wave at them and smile
Question 8/8
You find presents in your parent's closet. What do you do?
Open them all early
Take a closer look, but then think better of it
Walk away and pretend you didn't see anything
Try to guess what the gifts are by shaking them
Stay patient so you can open them later
Carefully unwrap a few to see if you got what you wanted