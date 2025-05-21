Quiz: What dog breed are you?
Question 1/6
How do you usually spend your weekend?
Hanging out with friends or family
Volunteering, helping someone, or working on a serious goal
Lounging at home with snacks and a good movie
Shopping, dressing up, or going somewhere fun
Taking a class, building something, or learning something new
Doing something spontaneous and exciting
Question 2/6
Which of these words describes you best?
Loyal
Strong
Calm
Confident
Focused
Energetic
Question 3/6
Which of these jobs would you choose as your future profession?
Nurse
Police officer
Therapist
Fashion designer
Data scientist
Stunt performer
Question 4/6
If you had to have one food for the rest of your life, which of these foods would you choose?
Mac and cheese
Steak
Salad
Cake
Sushi
Street tacos
Question 5/6
If you could have one superpower, what would you choose?
Telekinesis
Super-strength
Invisibility
Shapeshifting
Super speed
Teleportation
Question 6/6
Which color feels most like your personality?
Warm golden yellow
Deep navy
Pastel pink
Sparkly silver
Forest green
Bold red