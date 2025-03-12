Quiz: What ice cream flavor are you?

Quiz: What's your ice cream flavor?
Question 1/8
What's your favorite thing to do on a hot day?
Beach day
Relax in the shade
BBQ
Stay inside
Go for a hike
Eat ice cream
Question 2/8
What’s your go-to music genre?
Pop
Jazz
Rock
Classical
Indie
EDM
Question 3/8
What’s your favorite dairy product?
Milk
Yogurt
Whipped cream
Cheese
Butter
Milkshakes
Question 4/8
What’s your favorite color
Red
Pink
Blue
White
Yellow
Rainbow
Question 5/8
What’s your favorite ice cream topping?
Hot fudge
Fresh fruit
Nuts
Caramel
Cookie dough
Sprinkles
Question 6/8
What form do you eat ice cream in?
Bar
Waffle cone
Cup
Cake
Sundae
Milkshake
Question 7/8
If you could have any job for a day, what would it be?
Actor
Baker
Athlete
Researcher
Blogger
Theme park ride tester
Question 8/8
What food goes best with ice cream?
Cake
Pie
Cookies
Fruit
Brownie
Pancakes