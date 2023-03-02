Reasons for romanticization

“They’re rare. They’re exotic, and they’re deadly,” said Dr. Scott Bonn, a criminologist, when theorizing about causes for romanticization.

There has also been an extreme increase in serial killer media since the 1960s, bringing this subject into the public’s consciousness. According to Emma Ann Verlinden at Michigan State University, there is an annual 23% increase in TV shows and movies involving serial killers in the U.S.

With such increasing numbers per year, many serial killers have been getting almost celebrity status. This is television shows and movies alone, not accounting for other media sources such as YouTube or podcasts, but reflects greater media trends.

However, the discussion is not limited to electronic media.

“I think romanticization of serial killers is a bad thing because it can affect how they are seen by the public because of how many people are on social media and how they can be influenced into forgiving serial killers for everything they did because they only see one point of view,” said Anyada Mele, a sophomore at Carlmont.

A study about serial killers in popular media explains that while only “80 total references to theories of causation occurred across all 120 analyzed articles, loaded terminology occurred a total of 286 times, and explicit support for a killer’s death occurred 43 times.” The study spanned decades and analyzed print newspapers to encompass how different generations perceive serial killers. It shows how this behavior is not exclusive to internet forums and how bias is intrinsic to serial killer controversy.

While people may have a severe adverse reaction to serial killers and violent criminals, a small percentage are sexually attracted to them. This is called hybristophilia. There is not much empirical research into this topic, but the American Psychological Association acknowledges it.

In an article for Psychology Today, Mark D. Griffiths, Ph.D., described how it may be caused by low-self esteem, a need for attention, and seeing serial killers, usually males, as more masculine. As there is very little empirical evidence on this topic, the discussion remains highly theoretical.