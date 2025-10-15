Review: Kaizen & Coffee

Audrey Navasca Kaizen & Coffee’s specialty menu features unique combinations like a caramel miso latte and a hot mission mocha, a spicy twist on a regular mocha. The menu changes daily and includes many additional seasonal drinks.

As I stepped through the glass door of Kaizen & Coffee, I was greeted by the buzzing of chattering friends, quiet laughter, and the hum of coffee machines.

The small, sleek, and black painted exterior was something I frequently passed by on my way to work or downtown San Mateo, but I would have never guessed how many people could fit inside this coffee shop. To my surprise, the flow of customers kept the room lively and bustling during my time inside.

This place has been on my list for some time, and it’s finally time to determine if any of these elements make it worth the visit.

Atmosphere

The seating against the coffee bar was filled with all kinds of people, some working with their computers, sipping on their drinks, and others engaging in small talk with the baristas behind the counter.

The interior was small, with few people allowed to line up at a time. Two-seater tables lined the wall across the coffee bar, and by the large front window were only a couple of additional areas where people could sit or stand.

I was able to snag a table by the window, but since the cafe always seems to be filled with people, it might not be the best place to count on to be able to sit down and work, especially due to the fact that it closes at 4:00 p.m; because of this, it wouldn’t necessarily be the best place for students to study. They open at 7:00 a.m., however, which makes it better for those working remotely to find available spaces.

Parking is another thing to consider. There isn’t enough space along the front of Kaizen & Coffee, and it’s situated on El Camino Real, a fairly busy street, where it’s difficult to wait for parking to become available. Although there are usually more spaces further down, it wouldn’t be too big of an inconvenience; it would just require a longer walk to the cafe.

Menu items

For the sake of this review and my wallet, I decided to review only a few items from their menu, rather than every single thing I could buy. Another thing to note is that their menu changes daily.

While choosing what to order, I wanted to try at least one of everything. I went around 12:30 p.m. on a Saturday, and all that was left was one pastry, a mushroom tart.

In addition to the mushroom tart, I ordered their basic matcha latte, a miso caramel latte, a mission mocha, and a PB & banana toast.

I’ll start with their two specialty drinks, the mission mocha and a miso caramel latte.

According to their menu, the mission mocha features dandelion chocolate, Vietnamese cinnamon, and gochugaru red pepper, a Korean chili flake.

The barista mentioned that this was one of their best drinks on the menu, and I have to agree. This drink is reminiscent of a classic hot mocha, but slightly more bitter, with a hint of spice that tickles the back of your throat. The tingly sensation was pleasant, though, and kept drawing me in for another sip. I recommend this drink to those who like their coffee more bitter than sweet. If this flavor is too adventurous for you, they also offer a regular mocha.

The miso caramel latte was smooth and, honestly, not too sweet. It was well-balanced, and the two elements combined nicely to make a sweet and salty drink.

Their caramel is made from scratch and finished with miso for an “umami, creamy finish.” I ordered it iced. I would recommend this drink to those who prefer coffee as a sweet treat that tends to be more milk-heavy.

Since their menu changes frequently, I tried their regular matcha latte to get a baseline of the quality. I will say, the matcha flavor was very light. This latte felt more milky than matcha.

If you prefer a less intense matcha, think it’s a good option. I want to go back and possibly try their seasonal flavors for the matcha lattes, since I felt that this matcha was on the lighter side and not my cup of tea.

Flaky and savory, the mushroom tart was filled with sliced mushrooms and melty cheese. The barista recommended that I eat it warmed up. I enjoyed the texture since the pastry itself was crunchy, and the filling inside was creamy. It wasn’t too salty, but for me, it was a touch too oily. If you aren’t great with heavier pastries, this might not be the one for you. Besides that, I’d say it was very filling.

And finally, the PB & banana toast. This menu item featured peanut butter, organic banana, organic honey, chia seeds, and Vietnamese cinnamon on toasted milkbread. I am a sucker for anything peanut butter and banana, and this was the perfect balance. The honey and banana added a natural sweetness, while the peanut butter provided a salty contrast. The chia seeds also offered a good texture. I would recommend trying this toast and pairing it with your chosen coffee or matcha.

Price

I think the prices are reasonable; it’s just up to your own discretion whether it’s something you’re willing to pay.

Since everything is crafted with such dedication and care, the prices will obviously reflect this and be more expensive than those of a regular coffee chain.

As a student, I understand that prices can really make or break a cafe. Personally, I wouldn’t consider this place as an everyday cafe, as I can’t justify spending $7 plus on coffees and matchas. As I mentioned earlier, I only ordered a basic matcha latte, and one factor that stopped me from getting a flavored matcha was the $8 price tag attached to it.

The verdict

Everything in this cafe is a treat. This is a place I would visit if I wanted to order a specific menu item, such as their specialty drinks or pastries. Seeing an Asian-American owned cafe that features things like ube and miso on the menu adds a few more points in my book, too.

Overall, the interior and atmosphere make for a great place to work, and I can see myself visiting on weekends rather than school days, as they close near the time school ends.