Reviving the colors of the ocean

Schools of fish weave through rock-like structures, and a clownfish peeks out from an anemone to observe. A sea turtle swims around looking for food, while a stingray buries itself in the sand to hide from predators. These creatures make up a scene from a typical coral reef before mass coral bleaching started to plague these marine ecosystems.

Today, instead of a vibrant reef ecosystem, one is more likely to see a couple of fish swim aimlessly through a boulder field of white rock—rock that was once kaleidoscopic coral. Below the fish lie dead anemones, and any sea turtles or stingrays that used to inhabit the reef have since migrated.

As climate change persists and ocean temperatures rise, more and more coral reefs are at risk of dying. In 2022, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia suffered its fourth mass bleaching event in 7 years, and that is only one of the hundreds of reefs that have shown evidence of bleaching.

“ Coral reefs worldwide are suffering from the effects of climate change more than probably just about any other organism on the planet.” — Tom Moore

“Coral reefs worldwide are suffering from the effects of climate change more than probably just about any other organism on the planet,” said Tom Moore, director of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s (KAUST) Reefscape Restoration Initiative project, located along the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia.

When corals become distressed, they lose their colors, a process called “coral bleaching” by scientists. Coral itself is colorless, even translucent. The microbes that live symbiotically within corals give them their color.

However, when the water gets too warm, that symbiosis between the corals and microbes starts to break down, and the coral expels its microbes into the water in a final attempt to survive the warming waters. Once the microbes are expelled, the coral appears to bleach.

It’s important to note that coral bleaching is different from coral dying. In other words, coral bleaching is not always permanent.

“If the water becomes cool again, then there’s typically enough microbes left in the coral to regrow, and the coral recovers. If the water stays warm, then that act of desperation by the coral will not succeed, and the coral will die,” said Mark Hixon, a professor of marine biology at the University of Hawaii specializing in coral reefs.