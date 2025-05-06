Sakhi Sangam unites generations through dance

Shreya Parmar Reena Desai Shah and Heeral Kota open the annual Sakhi Sangam showcase in traditional attire, welcoming the audience to an evening of dance and celebration. Their introduction set the stage for a night honoring nearly 30 years of Gujarati culture and community.

A soft spotlight opened the evening, highlighting a group of children dressed in vibrant traditional wear. The stage was quiet, yet filled with anticipation, not just for the dances that would follow, but for the story they were about to tell.

This was Sakhi Sangam, an annual dance showcase on April 27 at Foothill College’s Smithwick Theatre, hosted by Gujarati folk dance groups Sahiyar and Sangeet. More than a performance, it was a tribute to nearly three decades of cultural pride, community building, and love for tradition.

Sakhi Sangam was inspired by the vision of two women, Heena Desai and Bhavna Joshipura, who set out nearly 30 years ago to preserve Gujarati folk traditions through dance. Their daughters, Reena Desai Shah and Heeral Kota, now lead the program and continue to grow the legacy their mothers began.

Today that vision has blossomed into a thriving cultural program where dance becomes a bridge between generations and identities.

“The vision with this year’s Sakhi Sangam was about community,” said Reena Desai Shah, choreographer and co-founder of Sakhi Sangam. “The goal was to create a show that embodied the power, love, and positive force that comes from a community coming together.”

Each year, families from across the Bay Area gather to participate in or witness this celebration of tradition. Dances range from high-energy raas to graceful garba, all choreographed with attention to authenticity and joy.

The groups rehearse for months while balancing school, work, and other responsibilities. The costumes, music, and movements reflect Gujarat’s rich culture, but the real story lies in the relationships built behind the scenes.

This year’s performance featured over 60 dancers across multiple age groups, all from Sahiyar and Sangeet. From the youngest performers, just three years old, to adult dancers with years of experience, each group brought its own energy and expression to the stage, highlighting the versatility and richness of Gujarati folk traditions.

As the lead choreographer for Sahiyar, Shah shared how she’s watched dancers grow up within the program and return to help the next generation. Many participants start when they are young children, continue through high school, and often return after college to dance with the same friends they grew up with. Some even return with their own children, continuing the cycle of tradition and connection.

“Everyone has grown up in this space,” Shah said. “The older girls guide the younger ones, and that mentorship is something we treasure.”

One dancer, Sanika Mehta, a high school student, joined Sahiyar three years ago. Her sister danced in the group before her, and Sanika quickly found herself embraced by the same welcoming community, now dancing alongside her sister and forming her own connections within the group.

“Being part of the group has added so much joy to my life,” Mehta said. “I get really excited every week to learn new choreography, see everyone, and just have fun dancing.”

For Mehta, Sakhi Sangam is more than an annual event: it is a space where culture and history come alive.

“It made me try a totally new style of dance,” Mehta said. “I had only danced garba in October before, so being part of a full show and showcasing my culture was really special.”

The story of Sakhi Sangam is also about what happens off-stage. Parents help with costume design, organize rehearsals, and support logistics. Volunteers pitch in with music coordination, food service, and stage management. Every detail, from the jewelry to the playlists, is done with intention and community spirit.

“ “Through dance we are able to represent the true power of community. It’s all about the group, the chemistry, the teamwork. That’s what the dances all showed. — Reena Desai Shah

While each group has its own history and leadership, both share a common goal: to preserve and share Gujarati culture through dance.

Sakhi Sangam remains their most heartfelt production. The energy carried beyond the stage and resonated with those in the audience.

“There are always diverse and unique performances every year, but this year they had a dance that wasn’t a typical dance from Gujarat,” said Somil Gandhi, an audience member. “The costume, music, and dance steps were non-traditional but unique in their own way.”

Gandhi also reflected on the meaning of the event for families and communities living outside of India.

“It’s great to see these ethnic dances from my state performed with such grace by the younger generation who have never lived in India,” Gandhi said. “It makes us feel proud. This year’s performances, just like years past, make us feel proud of our Indian culture, especially our vibrant garba style of dance from Gujarat. Seeing these types of performances motivates the young kids in the audience to take more interest in not only our dances, but our culture in general.”

Looking ahead, Shah hopes to see Sakhi Sangam continue to grow while staying grounded in its core mission.

“Sakhi Sangam still feels so young and raw,” Shah said. “It almost feels like it’s continuing to evolve rapidly each year, adding new positive impact in different ways. It will always be rooted in dance and bringing the community together, but the reach and cultural incorporation will hopefully continue to grow.”