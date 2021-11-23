Scots gear up before final exams

The end of the semester is approaching fast, and with it, the looming shadow of finals.

Students are becoming increasingly aware of its approach, with just 11 academic days remaining before finals week begins.

Many begin reviewing, meeting with teachers, or taking time off before exams as they may utilize the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

“I am planning on relaxing with family and friends and hoping that I don’t have too much homework. I’m not excited for finals, but I know that I will be very relieved once they are over,” Catherine O’Connor, a senior, said.

Unlike many well-seasoned seniors, juniors are tense in preparation for a final test to guard their GPA.

“I am stressed about my math final because I’ve forgotten a lot of what I’ve already learned since I feel like we haven’t had enough review time before each of our tests. Also, on block days, my math class is supposed to get through two lectures, but we never get through the second. Because of that, there are always certain concepts that we are not prepared for when the test comes around,” Erin Psaila, a junior, said.

“ (Students are) probably quite excited (for finals), very happy to have the opportunity to illustrate what they can do under pressure…. Did the sarcasm come through?” — Jayson Waller

For the underclassmen, this test may be their first real experience of an in-class final exam. Though the results are not quite as weighted, the pressure is on for these exams.

“I’m feeling a bit nervous since it is my first time doing finals ever. I’m not sure what to expect, really, but I hope that it isn’t too hard. I hope that we get a little more education on it before we take it, like what to expect,” Emmy Donnelly, a freshman, said.

Many teachers are responding to the student body’s concerns by working hard to foster student success.

“The (AP history) final exam consists of two of the four parts of the AP test. And we’ve done each of those more than three times throughout the semester. So they’ve been practicing quite a bit,” Jayson Waller, a history teacher, said.

The Carlmont community has been hard at work for the past semester to meet ideal achievement results. Continuing the trend, teachers and students will utilize the remainder of the time leading up to the test days.

“Stress happens. I wish students the best of luck,” Waller said.