Scots shutout Mustangs on senior day

Carlmont’s varsity baseball team clinched a Central Coast Section (CCS) playoff spot with a close win against Capuchino on Wednesday, capping off a successful senior day.

Senior pitcher Tyler Pechetti led the Scots to victory, as his complete game shutout resulted in a 1-0 win at home. Pechetti’s performance pushed Carlmont to a 7-6 record and 3rd place in the Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) Bay division. They play Capuchino again on Friday to hopefully gain sole ownership of 3rd place.

“He was efficient, dominant in the zone, and he executed every game plan we had and stuck to it. There’s not much to be said besides he just dominated the game through and through,” said Carlmont’s pitching coach, Nic Galliano.

Pechetti now hoists a 2.48 ERA as he continues to be one of the most formidable pitchers on the roster. He has started seven games and pitched 53.2 innings, and his ERA ranks third on the roster behind sophomore Grant Goetz and senior Jack Wiessinger.

“I was just trying to throw strikes, you know, pitch for contact. It was a little shaky in the first inning, some balls here and there, but then after that we go it rolling through a lot of strikes,” Pechetti said. “I let the defense work behind my back and they really picked me up.”

Facing him was Capuchino’s sophomore pitcher Declan Mendel, who pitched all six of the Mustangs’ innings, allowing just one hit and zero earned runs. Mendel and Pechetti went back and forth all game, setting up a competitive pitching duel. The difference maker ended up being an error by Capuchino’s senior catcher Jacob Brewer in the second inning, allowing sophomore outfielder Tyler Webster to score.

“I just went out and did my best knowing that it would help us make it into CCS. Our defense was great and helped me out a lot, but unfortunately, we couldn’t score any runs on offense. We’re gonna come out strong on Friday and hopefully get the win,” Mendel said.

Webster’s baserunning ended up being the difference maker in the game, as he successfully stole second and third base leading up to his run. Brewer threw the ball toward the third baseman on Webster’s attempt to steal third base, but it deflected off of Goetz, who was up to bat then. That mistake allowed Webster to score the only run of the game.

“After I got on first base, I was able to time the pitcher up and take second. I timed the pitcher up again, one look, and stole third. The catcher got the ball, but Goetz stood there and got hit in the back of the head, causing the ball to sail away and then I scored,” Webster said.

Baserunning has been vital to the Scot’s success this season, with 115 total stolen bases across the roster. Led by Wiessinger with 15 and closely followed by junior outfielder Noah Werbinksi with 14, the team has excelled in this regard.

“The way we play the game is we look to steal pretty much every bag we can. That is our game and that’s how we scored the run today: by stealing,” said Carlmont head coach Ryan Hamilton.

Following a series against Menlo-Atherton that concluded on April 20th, the Scots held a mere 3-5 record in PAL, and were unsure about a possible CCS playoff spot. However, after a 2-0 series sweep against Sequoia, a 1-1 series against Aragon, and their victory against Capuchino, they were able to put together a solid run to clinch CCS playoffs.

“The year started out pretty tough for us, but after starting 3-5, we’ve taken the season back, and we’re now in third place with a game left. After today, we clinched at least a share of third place along with playoffs, which is always good,” Hamilton said.