ScotSkim: COVID-19 variants, vaccines for tweens, and patents

While vaccines are rolling out to younger age groups in the U.S., other countries are struggling with new COVID variants.

What Happened: The situation concerning COVID-19 in India is one of the worst in the world. Case numbers are skyrocketing, and it doesn’t seem like it is getting better anytime soon.

What are the numbers: India is in its second wave of COVID-19. Around 3,500 people die every day, and India has a total of approximately 400,000 cases. The variant is called B.1.617.

So, is it the most contagious variant or not?: The simple answer is, we need more time to decide. For example, the current variant that holds the title for most contagious is the U.K.’s B.1.1.7 variant. Tom Wensleeners, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Leuven, compared the two variants and described the B.1.617 variant as a “squared” version of B.1.1.7. Other researchers think it is too early to decide but agree about the dangerous nature of the B.1.617 variant.