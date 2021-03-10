ScotSkim: First migrant facility, Texas’ mask mandate, National Guard request

The first migrant facility for teenagers under the Biden administration recently reopened, receiving criticism from many. Among the most prominent critics was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said it was “not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party” on Twitter.

The temporary shelter located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, was once used under the Trump administration. Under an emergency public health law set by former President Donald Trump, many migrants have been turned down by U.S. authorities. However, the Biden administration has decided to keep entry for minors open. Now, there are concerns that the number of migrants in the next few months could surpass the record set in May 2019.

“Our hope and expectation is that won’t stay open very long, that we will be able to provide for every kid that comes across the border to safely be housed in a facility that is licensed,” said President Joe Biden in a public comment.