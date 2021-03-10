Menu
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

ScotSkim: First migrant facility, Texas’ mask mandate, National Guard request

Chelsea Chang, Staff Writer

March 10, 2021

In+Texas%2C+the+mask+mandate+ends+and+the+Biden+administration%27s+first+migrant+facility+for+teenagers+reopens.

Chelsea Chang

In Texas, the mask mandate ends and the Biden administration’s first migrant facility for teenagers reopens.

The first migrant facility for teenagers under the Biden administration recently reopened, receiving criticism from many. Among the most prominent critics was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said it was “not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party” on Twitter.

The temporary shelter located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, was once used under the Trump administration. Under an emergency public health law set by former President Donald Trump, many migrants have been turned down by U.S. authorities. However, the Biden administration has decided to keep entry for minors open. Now, there are concerns that the number of migrants in the next few months could surpass the record set in May 2019.

“Our hope and expectation is that won’t stay open very long, that we will be able to provide for every kid that comes across the border to safely be housed in a facility that is licensed,” said President Joe Biden in a public comment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Texas ends mask mandate

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that starting on Mar. 10, Texas will no longer have a mask mandate, making it the largest state to do so. Additionally, all businesses will be able to open at 100% capacity, although only 7% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to NPR.

While businesses can still choose to enforce face coverings — and many like Target and Walgreens will continue to do so — and Abbott said that personal responsibilities still apply, local officials will be unable to enforce or give penalties for refusing to wear face coverings.

Abbott’s announcement has faced criticism from both sides, some noting Abbott’s plans to run for a third term as governor in 2022. Additionally, some believe that Abbott will be loosening restrictions by too much, while others claim that his announcement should have come earlier.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Capitol Police asks for extended National Guard stay

A formal request was sent to the Defense Department asking for a 60-day extension of National Guard troops at Capitol Hill. The acting chief of the Capitol Police sent the request on Thursday, according to Associated Press.

Previously, the acting chief had made the same request to the board that oversees her department and later appealed to congressional leaders after the request was denied, according to New York Times.

For many, security concerns have increased after the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill. Additionally, intelligence discovered another “possible plot” with ties to QAnon that was rumored to occur on Mar. 4. However, no riots took place on that day.

Currently, there are over 5,000 Guard members stationed in Washington, D.C., with their departure set for Mar. 12. The acting chief’s request asks for as many as 2,200 troops to stay at Capitol Hill.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Contributor
Photo of Chelsea Chang
Chelsea Chang, Staff Writer
Chelsea Chang is a junior and a Highlander editor at Carlmont High School. She believes it is important for people to stay updated on current events through the media and is currently on the COVID-19 coverage team.

Twitter: @chlseachng
Leave a Comment

Scot Skims

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the first single-shot COVID vaccine available in the U.S.
ScotSkim: COVID-19 Relief, Vaccines, and Variants
Perseverance's first look at Mars
ScotSkim: Landing on Mars, Texas power outages, and Bitcoin
President Joe Biden and Rep. Marjorie Greene discuss former President Donald Trump. “The [Republican] party is [Trump's]. It doesn’t belong to anybody else,” Greene said.
ScotSkim: Foreign policy speech, Trump’s intelligence briefings, Rep. Greene removal
Redditors users drive up price of GameStop stocks.
ScotSkim: GME, Robinhood, Investigation
Georgia National Guard secures the Capitol before Biden Inauguration
ScotSkim: Inauguration, Biden’s first acts, and the hospital system

Top News

Resources such as water, light, and food are wasted every day without the knowledge of doing so. Combating the loss of these resources could include turning off faucets or switching off lights when not in use, and only throwing away food when necessary.
Cartoon: Wasting Resources
Many states, such as Arizona and Texas, are looking to pass new laws that will stop voters from mailing in their ballots after the 2020 election
Americans look to change voting restrictions through new bills and laws
Public Wi-Fi is available at the Belmont Library, one of San Mateo County's libraries. With its proximity to schools in the area, the Belmont Library serves as a convenient location for students to access the internet.
Public Wi-Fi bridges the digital divide
The district is investing time and funds to ensure a safe return to in-person learning on April 5. “We long for the day when we can all be packed into a classroom and not wearing masks. But unfortunately, we probably aren't going to see that type of learning until 2022,
District prepares for return to in-person learning
Near the beginning of the year, the Carlmont School Board informed all athletes that they are restricting students to playing only one sport instead of multiple due to the danger of spreading COVID-19. This abrupt change is putting many athletes in a tough spot and a stressed mind space.
Cartoon: Addled Athletes

Scot Scoop News • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in