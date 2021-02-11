ScotSkim: Foreign policy speech, Trump’s intelligence briefings, Rep. Greene removal

President Joe Biden and Rep. Marjorie Greene discuss former President Donald Trump. “The [Republican] party is [Trump’s]. It doesn’t belong to anybody else,” Greene said.

President Joe Biden declared the end of “all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales” on Feb. 4, acting on a campaign promise.

In addition to calling Yemen’s civil war a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe,” Biden also announced the revival of dormant peace talks. However, although Biden is committed to ending U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the war is far from over, and some have raised concerns over what Biden’s declaration will mean.

During the rest of his foreign policy speech, Biden also said the rights of LGBTQ individuals would be protected, the U.S. would stop “rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions,” and he would stop the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany.