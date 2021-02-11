The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

ScotSkim: Foreign policy speech, Trump’s intelligence briefings, Rep. Greene removal

Chelsea Chang, Staff Writer

February 11, 2021

President+Joe+Biden+and+Rep.+Marjorie+Greene+discuss+former+President+Donald+Trump.+%E2%80%9CThe+%5BRepublican%5D+party+is+%5BTrump%27s%5D.+It+doesn%E2%80%99t+belong+to+anybody+else%2C%E2%80%9D+Greene+said.

Chelsea Chang

President Joe Biden and Rep. Marjorie Greene discuss former President Donald Trump. “The [Republican] party is [Trump’s]. It doesn’t belong to anybody else,” Greene said.

President Joe Biden declared the end of “all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales” on Feb. 4, acting on a campaign promise.

In addition to calling Yemen’s civil war a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe,” Biden also announced the revival of dormant peace talks. However, although Biden is committed to ending U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the war is far from over, and some have raised concerns over what Biden’s declaration will mean.

During the rest of his foreign policy speech, Biden also said the rights of LGBTQ individuals would be protected, the U.S. would stop “rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions,” and he would stop the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany.

About the Contributor
Photo of Chelsea Chang
Chelsea Chang, Staff Writer
Chelsea Chang is a junior and a Highlander editor at Carlmont High School. She believes it is important for people to stay updated on current events through the media and is currently on the COVID-19 coverage team.

Twitter: @chlseachng
