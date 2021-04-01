ScotSkim: Georgia voter restrictions, California cash bail, vaccine eligibility

Georgia recently passed a new voting restriction law that many claim disproportionately affects minority voters. Some changes include new ID requirements for requesting mail-in ballots and the prohibition of giving food or water to voters in line.

Many prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, claim that these new measures will suppress minority voters by making it harder for them to vote. For example, working-class people are more likely to not have an ID, making it harder for them to use mail-in ballots.

Many worry that this voting law signifies the start of the partisan battle over voting rights as Georgia is not the first state in the Biden era to pass new voting restriction laws, and other states are expected to follow suit.