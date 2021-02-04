ScotSkim: GME, Robinhood, Investigation

What Happened?

Members of a subreddit called R/wallstreetbets have purchased heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop (GME) in a coordinated “short-squeeze” and have lost hedge fund managers millions, if not billions of dollars.

What is a hedge fund?

A hedge fund is a group of investors who use risky methods for more considerable gains. They invest with loans, short sell stocks, use derivatives, and use other dangerous methods. Hedge funds are generally only accessible to wealthy, high profile investors.

Timeline of Monday-Friday:

On Monday, GME was traded more than any S&P stocks and more than doubled in value.

On Tuesday, public figures such as Elon Musk and Chamath Palihapitiya further publicized GME, which rose to almost $150.

On Wednesday, Citadel and Point72 had to give Melvin Capital, a hedge fund that shorted Gamestop, nearly $3 billion to clean it up.

On Thursday, GameStop fell 44% after popular trading apps such as Robinhood closed trading to the public.

On Friday, Robinhood limited trading to only one share per person. Robinhood also restricted 37 more stocks with excitement around them. GameStop overall rose more than 67% on Friday.

Aftermath:

Short sellers have lost $20 billion. Most people agree that GameStop’s rise will end soon, and the Securities and Exchange Commission will be investigating volatility in the stock market.