Seasoned success

Although the Bay Area is a famously liberal and diverse place, the numbers simply don’t add up. The majority is white or Asian, making up 75.8% of the population, according to the 2010 Census. The Black population is declining, dropping almost a full percent from 2000 to 2010.

One way to rebuild this diversity is by supporting Black-owned businesses. Many of these businesses are locally-owned, which not only supports the wide variety of black business owners in the Bay Area but also strengthens local economies. Spending kept within the community, and local businesses can support local causes.

With the pandemic, it’s hard to shop locally, due to the in-person nature of many of these businesses. However, there are a few Black-owned restaurants around the Peninsula that offer a wide variety of take-out cuisines. Here are four of the closest restaurants to the Belmont area.