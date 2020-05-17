Social Economics

The number of minority students at Carlmont falls every year, partly due to the housing prices in the Belmont and San Carlos community.

According to Zillow, the average home value in this area is approximately $1.7 million. This housing price for most families is unattainable, especially for families that make a low income.

The average income for families that live in East Palo Alto (EPA) is below $60,000, about $30,000 below the average salary in the Bay Area. Housing prices in EPA are, on average, $900,000. This price may still be high, but compared to $1.7 million, it is more affordable.

The income of families in EPA compared to Carlmont coincides with the amount of free and reduced lunch recipients at each high school. Generally, students who qualify for free or reduced lunches make an income of $45,000 or below.

While schools such as East Palo Alto Academy provide such lunches to approximately 88% of their student population, only 12.4% of Carlmont students qualify.