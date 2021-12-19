Starting out

For Vernon, mountain biking started as a source of joy, and eventually became a source of identity for him.

“In freshman year I was still trying to figure out who I was; mountain biking was something that gave me purpose,” said Vernon.

Vernon’s attraction to the sport comes from a feeling of belonging, and the local mountain biking community has proven to be extremely welcoming. Additionally, mountain biking serves as a way for Vernon to stay in shape and truly push himself physically.

According to Natalie Fraser of Redbull, mountain biking releases endorphins, otherwise known as feel-good hormones that help someone feel accomplished. There is a massive endorphin rush that comes with riding a new trail, hitting a jump for the first time, or just improving overall. That rush is something Vernon has been chasing ever since his first rides.