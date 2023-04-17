State testing impacts more than the schedule
California administers this state testing to ensure that the Common Core standards are being met and “to measure student progress toward college and career readiness,” according to the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessments fact sheet.
“The idea is that standardized testing is necessary for benchmarks and maintaining standards across public schools. There is a benefit in that we have a data point to compare student performance in relation to initiatives the school has tried,” said Carlmont Principal Gay Buckland-Murray.
While most students take the CAASPP and ELPAC tests, there are alternatives like the California Alternative Assessments (CAAs). In addition, there is an option for students to opt out of testing entirely with the permission of their guardians.
However, this can have adverse effects on the school.
“If the school does not test a specific percentage of students overall, and of specific subgroups, we lose funding,” Buckland-Murray said.
These standards also affect classroom curriculum.
“I make sure, for example, in honors geometry, that I look at the state standards. You have to make sure that you cover all the state standards, and sometimes those change a little bit. If they do, then I need to change the curriculum that gets covered,” Skrable said.
State testing and its results have broader implications for students, curricula, monitoring standards, and school funding.
“I know a lot of people are not fond of it, but I think that it gives a common ground for being able to compare, like the SAT does, what students are learning at one school versus another school. Otherwise, you can just have crazy grade inflation. People can give A’s for nothing,” Skrable said.
