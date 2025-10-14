Student band hits all the right notes during lunchtime performance

Wesley Kron Senior Seoha Kim plays his guitar to the song “Linger” by The Cranberries with a group of Carlmont High School musicians during their lunchtime performance. The group performed a variety of pop songs in the Carlmont quad, inviting everybody to join in on the musical fun. “Maybe someone who plays an instrument will see us and feel encouraged to play too. I want to create more engagement with music at school,” Kim said.

Student musicians strike a chord during an exciting lunchtime performance, bringing the energy of live music back to Carlmont High School. Playing from a repertoire of well-known pop tunes, the group entertained an enthusiastic audience gathered in the quad, reviving a tradition that had faded in past years.

“The goal of having music in the quad is to bring spirit and a positive atmosphere. I feel like music gives life to the quad and makes it a better place to be,” said Nathan Feldman, a sophomore in the Associated Student Body’s (ASB) Lunchtime Commission.

Music in the quad stopped a few years ago, but Feldman and his team were determined to revive the tradition.

“I heard from a teacher and a student that music in the quad used to be a big deal, and I thought it would be a great idea to bring it back,” Feldman said.

The first performance was held in early September by the Carlmont Jazz Ensemble, where members performed a lively collection of jazz tunes. After a successful first performance, senior guitarist Seoha Kim was eager to retake the stage on Oct. 10 with a few new faces.

“Usually, the jazz ensemble members play together, but this time we wanted to do something different. There were so many people available, so I called some of my friends who already had experience with instruments to join in,” Kim said.

Instead of repeating their previous jazz set, they performed a repertoire of popular songs that more students in the quad could connect with. With senior vocalist Audrey Navasca, junior guitarist Jiho Kim, senior drummer Erick Cheng, and Seoha Kim on guitar, the group delivered an energetic set that had the crowd singing and dancing along.

“I’d say it was different. The first time was jazz, and this one was more pop. Both were good experiences, but I liked this one because it felt more engaging since people recognized the songs, which was a fun surprise,” Seoha Kim said.

They covered various popular songs, including classics such as “Linger” by The Cranberries, “Soft Spot” by Keshi, and “From The Start” by Laufey. The music created a welcoming space where musicians and non-musicians could connect over the skill displayed during the performance.

While this is one of their first performances, it won’t be the last. Feldman and the Lunchtime Commission already have plans to keep the music alive throughout the school year, including a performance during Homecoming Week with a new group that promises to strike another chord.

“I hope that people who play instruments will see us and feel encouraged to play too. I want to create more engagement with music at school, and it starts here,” Feldman said.

With another successful performance, the initiative inspired students to express their musical side and encouraged more people to stop by the quad to enjoy live music during lunch.

“Music makes the vibes better. I would always choose having some music over just silence in the quad because it really adds to the energy,” Wu said. “Especially when everyone is really stressed during the school day, it can be really nice to just walk out and listen to music.”