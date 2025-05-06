Students anticipate entrepreneurship at Scotsland

Zara Smith Carlmont students mark down the days until Scotsland arrives. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurship businesses prepare for their upcoming campaign.

As Scotsland comes around the corner, entrepreneurship students gear up to present and sell their products to the student body.

The entrepreneurship class aims to give students hands-on experience in developing a product and bringing it to a market.

Since entrepreneurship is one of the newer classes, this course surprised some people, especially students who have previously taken Introduction to Business.

“I didn’t expect there to be an entrepreneurship class, especially since some Introduction to Business classes did this activity last year. However, I like that they are creating more business classes, especially as someone interested in pursuing a business career. It’s good to know that I can get more knowledge in the field from Carlmont,” said Chloe Zhao, a junior.

Students often participate in school-wide events held throughout the year to promote their products. Many of these events are organized by the Associated Student Body (ASB), such as the Carnival, Monty’s Birthday, and Dogs in the Quad.

The entrepreneurship class typically schedules sales during larger campus events, which draws more student participation and offers increased visibility for student-run businesses.

“Big events draw people in and allow students to showcase new ideas and products. If marketed well, they can attract a large crowd. This creates more opportunities to sell products, which is why we use them to improve sales outcomes,” said David Weyant, the teacher for Carlmont’s entrepreneurship class.

The entrepreneurship class has sold their products at several events. However, the next planned event is Scotsland, a school-wide gathering in the quad.

In previous years, Scotsland included booths from ASB, school clubs, and students from the Introduction to Business class. Multiple programs and clubs contributed to the event’s setup and activities.

With Scotsland being one of the spring semester’s larger events, students expect the entrepreneurship groups to take things a step further in their presentations.

“So far, I’ve been to a couple of the entrepreneurship class selling events, so I know what to expect. Based on what I’ve seen, the businesses have created poster boards, so I think they’ll create something like that for Scotsland, but maybe on a larger scale,” said Kaylin Leong, a sophomore.

Students are also curious to see how marketing strategies will evolve and expect more polished displays and creative ways to attract attention.

“For Scotsland, I would expect a lot of social media campaigns and booths. I think they’d also include some incentives to get more customers along the lines of candy, or something like that,” Zhao said.