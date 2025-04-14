Students balance fun and focus during spring break

Zara Smith Throughout spring break, students dedicate their time to either vacation, work, or anything in-between. During this time, many students try to find a balance between the two.

With an entire week off of school, spring break allows students to sleep in, enjoy a vacation, or catch up on studying and other coursework.

Although this may not be the case for freshmen, many sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Carlmont are signed up for Advanced Placement (AP) classes and exams.

“Since AP exams are coming up, I want to do good on my AP World exam. It’s my first AP, and my goal is to get a high score,” said Veronica Libov, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Many students share this mindset, choosing to spend their spring break focusing on academics and catching up on coursework.

Additionally, some AP teachers recommend doing this, depending on the student’s circumstances. AP classes are more challenging than generic classes, so using break time to study can give students an advantage.

“Before the break, it might be useful for students to self-assess their knowledge with the AP standards so they can use their study time most efficiently,” said Jennifer O’Hara, a science teacher at Carlmont.

A work-life balance is beneficial for maintaining both mental health and academic performance, especially during stressful times like AP exam season.

Although many students need to study for their AP courses, plenty of others use this time to focus more on extracurricular activities that they may not have had time for during regular school days.

“During the break, although I was in Tahoe, I tried to dedicate some of my free time towards my education. Within this time, I either worked on Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) or applications for programs that I intend to go to over the summer,” Libov said.

However, some students tend to prioritize their time elsewhere. Especially with the long distance between winter and spring break, some students prefer to spend their time either relaxing or traveling while they have the chance.

“During spring break, I plan on prioritizing relaxation because going to school every day is exhausting. I am trying to recover and get more sleep before school starts again,” said Amanda Kerby, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Parents also tend to agree with O’Hara’s perspective on work-life balance. Many of them understand that while academic success is important, students also need time to recharge to avoid burnout and remain motivated throughout the rest of the school year.

“Breaks provide good opportunities for the kids to have fun, however, it is wiser to use that time to get ahead during school. I have mixed feelings about how kids should spend their time during their breaks, but it’s good to balance relaxation and productivity,“ said Alan Porin, a parent of a high school student.