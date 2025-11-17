Students share a passion in Techforge Club

Sianna Watkins Aiden Sun, a sophomore at Carlmont High School and co-president of the Techforge Club, gives a presentation on the history of modern technology.

Clubs are an interesting way to meet new people who share similar interests, and Techforge Club does just that by nurturing students’ interests in technology.

Many students are part of clubs, whether for friendships, hobbies, or to add to their college application, and this club creates a space for students who are interested in the field of technology.

Techforge Club can help open up many opportunities to find new friends and support passions in the world of technology.

“My dad works at Nvidia, and he showed me a chip he was making, and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’ So now I’ve decided to join this club to learn more about computers,” said Cody Ng, a sophomore at Carlmont High School and member of the Techforge Club.

This is an example of how personal connections in life can spark enthusiasm for new interests. Ng’s dad’s work allowed him to make a connection to technology, which then led him to seek out a club that works with his interests. Joining the Techforge Club demonstrates how Ng is taking his passion for computers and sharing it with a community that shares his interests.

Originally, the Techforge Club was not just created to start a community that had a love for computers, but it was also created to follow in the footsteps of someone in close connection to the club leader.

“My sister created many clubs, including DECA, the Physics Club, and Model UN, all the big clubs at Carlmont. I wanted to follow her path and contribute to Carlmont,” said Aiden Sun, a sophomore at Carlmont High School and co-president of the Techforge Club.

This inspiration in Sun’s life led him to create a club that can help support other students’ motivation for technology, as seen when Ng talks about his experience in Techforge. The club was not created solely to look good on a college application, but was created to give support to those in the community and follow in the footsteps of an important role model in Sun’s life.

“I was mostly interested in what he had to offer because he said he’s been working hard on this, and he caught my interest in it,” said Alex Khan, a sophomore at Carlmont High School and member of the Techforge Club.

The Techforge Club continues to help students find a place to discover passion or explore new ideas, and support existing enthusiasm within the world of technology.