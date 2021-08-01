The most common diseases in succulents are viral infections and fungal diseases. The most common pests are scale, mealybugs, root mealybugs, spider mites, and fungus gnats.

Succulent care problems:

One common problem that occurs while caring for succulents is watering too much or too little Succulents that are overwatered will split or decay. Underwatered succulents will wither and die.

Failing to provide enough light be detrimental to the health of a succulent. If a succulent doesn’t get enough light, it will compensate by producing new thin shoots that stretch towards a light source. This growth tends to be distorted and unhealthy.

On the other end, providing a succulent with too much light can cause sunburn, which looks like white or brown patches on the plant. If such marks are appearing, especially on the plant’s sun-facing side, it is advisable to move the succulent to a less sunny place.

Crowded roots caused by a cramped space are also common. A succulent that has outgrown its pot may have roots tightly tied around the pot’s interior, making moisture unable to reach the roots through the soil. Transferring the plant to a larger container or pot can help this problem.