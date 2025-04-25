The AP exam countdown begins

Olivia Wang A student checks her AP Classroom dashboard, scrolling through units of material to review before the exams. “So far, reviewing all the topics from this year is my top priority,” said sophomore Camille Nobrega.

With Advanced Placement (AP) exams just around the corner, the pressure is on for students to manage practice tests, complete rigorous coursework, and control their stress.

From AP World to AP Calculus, students at various grade levels are preparing with a combination of anxiety and studying strategies as they face one of the most challenging assessments of the year.

AP exams, administered by the College Board, allow high school students to earn college credit based on their scores. The tests cover a year’s worth of material and often include multiple-choice and free-response questions.

“I’m very nervous because this is my first time taking an AP exam,” said sophomore Camille Nobrega. “It can be difficult to know how to study well for these exams since I’ve never studied for one before.”

To prepare, Nobrega has been relying on a study guide to help make sense of the information.

“I bought the Princeton Review book, and I’ve been highlighting important information. I haven’t started the practice questions yet, but that’s coming once I finish reviewing the content,” Nobrega said.

Other students combine different approaches, such as videos and classroom practice, to cover as much material as possible.

“For AP Seminar, we’re doing practice exams, which helps, and for AP World History, I’m watching Heimler’s videos to review everything taught,” said sophomore Kristie Chen. “I’m most worried about AP World History since multiple choice questions are not my strong suit, and retaining all information from the entire year is difficult.”

Even under pressure, students find ways to maintain their mental well-being through breaks, support systems, and physical activity.

“I try to take time to do things I enjoy, get enough sleep, and talk to my friends so we can relate,” Nobrega said. “My sport also helps since it makes me stress less.”

Some students are no strangers to AP exam preparation, but expectations feel just as high for them, especially when balancing a variety of exams.

“This year I’m taking AP Psychology, AP Calculus AB, and AP Research, so my schedule is pretty intense,” said senior Umi Tomita. “I’ve learned to manage my time better than in the past years, using review books, and knowing when to take a break.”

Despite various challenges, many students, whether facing their first AP exam or their last, are learning how to balance intense workloads with self-care and support from their communities.

“Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I remind myself that it’s okay to take breaks because it helps me refresh,” Chen said.