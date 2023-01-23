The future of labor

The desire for better treatment and the acknowledgment of the importance of their jobs is the same sentiment echoed by the protests at UCSF.

“It’s inspiring to be out here and see everyone. I feel more energized and more hopeful because we’re not trying to make things better for ourselves, but to make things better for academia in general,” Misra said.

Starbucks workers also shared this sentiment mere streets away. The movement is unprecedented and a powerful chain reaction, according to Kreiss.

“We’re seeing Amazon, we’re seeing Trader Joe’s, we’re seeing Apple. This national labor movement is bigger than what we’re doing. So when we win our first contract, it’s going to change the entire labor landscape because we’re going to see that it’s possible to win against these huge corporations, even when they are fighting us tooth and nail every step of the way,” Kreiss said. “You can get better benefits. You can stand up for yourself and speak up for yourself. That’s ultimately what it’s about—because we all deserve better.”