The journey to sustainable fashion

The term fast fashion refers to the practice of companies quickly producing cheap and trendy clothing, often at a lesser quality of fabric and stitching. From the outside, the practice seems fine; the clothing may be low quality, but it is relatively inexpensive and follows all the new trends. However, these industries plague the environment with ludicrous amounts of waste and are known to underpay and mistreat workers.

“I think fast fashion brands definitely have their downfalls, such as negative environmental impacts and the way they treat their workers. Many of these brands are not held accountable for their actions and are making no efforts to change,” said Adele Enthoven, a sophomore at Carlmont.

One of the greatest appeals of fast fashion is its convenience, it’s easier to order online, and when you go into a store, there are set styles and items that you can get in almost any size, unlike a thrift store that has one of a kind pieces that aren’t guaranteed to be trendy.

“I still occasionally shop at fast fashion stores when I am looking for something specific that I might not be able to find at thrift stores, such as dresses and bathing suits,” Enthoven said.

But its deficits outweigh the positive allure of low-priced clothing. The environmental impact of fast fashion is exceptionally damaging. According to the UN Fashion Alliance, the fashion industry contributes to 9% of microplastics in the oceans yearly and 8% of carbon emissions.

Microplastics in the ocean are incredibly harmful to undersea life. They can be life-threatening to these creatures. According to the National Ocean Service, they pass unchanged through waterways into the ocean, and aquatic life and birds can mistake microplastics for food.

Carbon emissions from the fashion industry negatively impact the environment, they contribute to climate change, which is currently a significant issue that many communities are working to overcome. These carbon emissions contribute to global warming, which, according to National Geographic, is melting glaciers and changing rain patterns.

<br /> Environmental Impacts by Marlo Lewis

Fast fashion not only harms the environment, but it also harms the garment makers as well. Because of its quick and inexpensive nature, workers are often underpaid. According to Columbia Climate School, only about 2% of fast fashion factory workers earn a living wage.

“New clothing should not be $5; there is absolutely no way to produce clothing for $5,” said Talia Brown, the owner of Talia’s Tiny Thrift, a sustainable small clothing business.

The fast fashion industry encourages people to over-consume at low prices and buy new items as new trends come along constantly. Brands like Shein will release new items on their website every day and even have a section on their website for current trends.

“The culture around mass consumerism is going to kill our planet,” said Sarah Hansen, a 16-year-old Sequoia High School student.

Big fashion corporations often mislead consumers with the practice of greenwashing. Companies will make false claims about their sustainability to mislead consumers and make them think they are practicing sustainability when they are not.

According to The Big Issue, H&M, a popular clothing brand, is an example of greenwashing. In 2010, H&M released their Conscious Collection, which claimed to use recycled materials in this line. The collection aimed to meet the growing demand among consumers concerned with climate change for more eco-friendly clothing.

“I think that sustainable fashion is very important in order to combat the negative effects of fast fashion on the environment and on the people whose labor is exploited,” Hansen said, “Sustainable fashion is necessary to keep the Earth healthy for us and the next generation.”

Unfortunately, the collection was misleading. Despite claims of sustainability, the collection was proven to have an even higher negative environmental impact than their clothing. It was also unclear if H&M would be paying their factory workers more to be genuinely sustainable.

“H&M’s Conscious collection, pitched as a clothing line made from more sustainable materials such as organic cotton or recycled polyester, was found to contain a higher share of damaging synthetic materials than its main clothing line (72% compared to 61%),” The Big Issue reported.

This sentiment was echoed by other establishments; the line was damaging. And even if it wasn’t, it would do little in the way of positive change. According to Vogue Business, experts say that even if the collection was more sustainable, it cannot truly make an impact because the other H&M collections are still fast fashion. This collection came under fire for lack of transparency and was accused of greenwashing.