The media maze: how digitization spreads misinformation

Sitting at the kitchen table, the sun rises and coffee beans waft through the air. The only thing that can be heard is birds chirping and the idle flip of a newspaper.

Fast forward, a thumb continually flicks over a screen, harsh blue light replacing the warmth of the sun. Instead of paper flipping, hundreds of stories pass by, reduced to pixels on a device.

Media has always been a staple of people’s lives. From the radio to the television, news outlets have remained prevalent, serving as the main form of communication across various demographics.

Today, readers are overwhelmed with all kinds of media outlets through various mediums, and it can be difficult to detect misinformation and media bias. Factoring in demographics such as age, these outlets can shape generational views.

“People are attracted to media that seems to confirm their point of view, and we need to think about what people bring from their lived experiences onto the digital landscape,” said Deborah Borisoff, a professor in the Department of Media, Culture, and Communication at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

As a result, people’s worldviews may be inadvertently influenced by the way we consume media. Whether a headline is worded differently or a news outlet doesn’t cover a significant event, it’s important to consider the dangers of media consumption, especially in the context of the digital age.

An academic perspective

Especially among young generations, the role of media remains an increasingly important factor in the development of perspectives and outlooks within the world.

“One of the major issues is the breathtaking transformation of what’s going on technologically. It’s shaping how we interact and how we’re expected to interact. New things are constantly introduced and then dropped, and young people feel pressure to constantly be mindful of the next stage,” Borisoff said.

This constant cycle of development, as mentioned by Borisoff, puts an immense amount of social pressure to stay tethered to the digital world.

As media evolves and continues to play an important role, people’s dependency on media as a primary source of information can become dangerous. People may not blindly follow these news outlets, but it’s important to recognize the detrimental effects of an echo chamber, where people pick and choose the types of media that agree with their opinions.

“We’re replicating what happens in our face-to-face interaction, but online. Certain voices seem to be stronger, or louder, or more popular, and some people may then feel marginalized,” Borisoff said.

By substituting face-to-face communication for the convenience of a screen, people isolate themselves, with the internet or other online sources becoming their main source of information.

In doing this, all kinds of users become vulnerable to misinformation and its effects. Media is incredibly influential in shaping worldviews, and as people become reliant on various platforms, it becomes more difficult for users to differentiate what is true and what is fabricated.

As a result, more and more people are exposed to misinformation, and despite efforts to disprove certain messages, the damage has been done. By removing the face-to-face conversation, the consequences of typical in-person conversations disappear, leaving people free to say whatever they want.

“We need to think about not just the media landscape and its change over time, but how it has co-evolved with other changes like political polarization and globalization, which compels people to adjust to certain kinds of media,” said Celeste Campos-Castillo, an associate professor in the Media and Information department at the Michigan State University College of Communication Arts and Sciences.

Within the Industry

On the other side of this generational shift towards digital media, news publications rush to maintain readership by adapting their stories to fit online mediums.

“It’s hard to capture people’s attention span, creating things that are engaging but also meaningful and that have depth and context. Finding the balance between providing context without being dry is very difficult,” said Elisabeth Smith, a digital producer at the San Francisco Chronicle.

This strategy used by the SF Chronicle reflects a trend in readership, where publications must immediately hook readers. As a result of the newly developed system of constant media flow, digital consumers are inundated with information, and over time, readers become desensitized to these stories.

To catch their interest, different publications need to distinguish themselves from others.

“There’s much more focused visuals, being able to see the news and having a video or engaging photos. It’s a compelling way to illustrate words. There’s more of a need for visual-first thinking,” said Jessica Shaw, the Director of Audience at the SF Chronicle.

Today, many readers respond to the short-form, upfront content of social media. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, about 52% of those between the ages of 18 and 29 use TikTok as a way to get news, while 48% of them use the platform to keep up with political issues.

Consequently, traditional news outlets find themselves in competition for viewership. As readers adjust to the mind-numbing scrolling on social media platforms, they become disinterested in the standard news story. They then must be convinced through other elements that a story is worth reading.

“Headlines are important. The art of the headline was always something in print that people paid attention to, but now it is literally a gateway. If you can’t get someone to engage with your headline, it’s going to be difficult to get them to actually read your story,” Shaw said.

With this shift towards digital media and the subsequent decline in print popularity, many newspapers face the problem of staying relevant as younger generations are lost to digital platforms.

According to a study conducted by Neil Thurman and Richard Fletcher, between 1999/2000 and 2016, eight UK newspapers collectively suffered a 40% decline in attention from audiences ages 18 and over.

The drops seen in this study reflect a general inclination towards digital publications as technology is further integrated into everyday lives.

“From a historical standpoint, we didn’t always have 24-hour cable news, and we didn’t always have the variety of channels to pick from. It was primarily a couple of channels that needed to cater to different audiences,” Campos-Castillo said. “Fast forward to today, and we have a lot of differentiation. Online news sources can now distinguish themselves from others, catering to specific pockets of individuals.”

Moving Forward

The relationship between news outlets and their readers continues, despite having changed. Whether someone receives media coverage through social media or a newspaper, publications continue to adapt to the changing media landscape.

“Adapting to technological changes and how information spreads and changes is really important in our industry. Finding that human element is where people find success,” Smith said. “I think it’s really important to have a connection with people. We want to do right by our readers and our community, and I think that shines through when it’s done well.”

The need for media authenticity remains important, as readers develop trust and respect for emerging news outlets. Among the wide landscape of media outlets, like a breath of fresh air, readers are attracted to real, unique stories.

On the other side of the relationship, technology has fundamentally changed the way people receive information. With a multitude of options across the internet, readers have the ability to find community in their own way.

“We have certain values as human beings, of what we need in order to feel included. We know that technology has clearly opened up the global landscape of connectivity,” Borisoff said. “But change has already been around, like before the car, before electricity. We know that there are changes, but people adapt.”