The quaranTEEN

Many teens like Li felt anxious and worried once the virus started to surround their community. Teens in the Bay Area have recently started feeling the pressure when over 900,000 people were instructed to shelter in place until April 7.

Kelly Kwong, a sophomore at Carlmont, said,” At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, I initially felt that the situation would not escalate to the point it currently is at. It took me time to realize that it would become a major issue.”

Students at Carlmont have also been sent home with online material to maintain their academics throughout the lockdown. They use apps such as Canvas, Edpuzzle, and Zoom to teach their online courses.

However, this style of teaching doesn’t suit everyone.

“In some ways, I prefer online learning because I can learn at my own pace, but it can be harder to learn a new concept because there is no real lesson taught by a teacher,” Kwong said.

As students at Carlmont are continuing to adjust to this new system of learning online, schools in Liao Ning have been using online methods of teaching since Chinese New Year.

Yue Kang, the owner of the Li Zhi Education Center in Liao Ning, China, uses apps like Ding Talk (Ding Ding) to teach a 3-hour online course each day.

Kang said, “I’d say that online learning is useful for self-motivated students, but it’s not for everyone.”