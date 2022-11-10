The streets of the city: a rising residence for youth

The closed room filled with the waft of bitter antiseptics and the squeaks of linoleum floors were all Jason Dewes experienced for his first six months as a 21-year-old in San Francisco. Although, if he weren’t in the hospital, he’d be back at the homeless shelter; a targeted attack on his first night sent him to this hospital room.

The violent interaction didn’t phase him, though. As a young person living with homelessness since the age of 15, this was his normal.

“So much crap has already happened; it was just another night,” Dewes said.

Dewes’ experience, although frightening to some, is familiar to too many. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, about 4.2 million youth and young adults between the ages of 13-25 experience homelessness – living without a guardian and a home.

Fifteen years later, he’s working as a project housing manager for 3rd Street Youth, an agency in San Francisco aiding the community’s youth after being homeless for 10 years.

“I was homeless from when I was 15 until I was 25, so I noticed a lot of broken systems and parts,” Dewes said. “I wanted to return and fix some of the broken parts to make them less damaged.”

Dewes’ experiences were mentally, emotionally, and physically draining, and his mission is to ensure no one has to go through the same thing he did.

“ I grew up really quick – my 15th birthday, my mom was like ‘This is it, you’re out,’ so I was put out in the street to fend for myself from a young age.” — Jason Dewes

“I grew up really quick – my 15th birthday, my mom was like, ‘This is it, you’re out,’ so I was put out in the street to fend for myself from a young age,” Dewes said.

Originally from the East Coast, Dewes had a long journey to the West Coast.

“I was homeless on the East Coast and went to New Orleans, but then Katrina hit, so I got sent to Dallas. From Dallas, I got sent to L.A., which had no resources for younger people. So they sent me to San Francisco,” Dewes said.

According to Absolute Advocacy, homeless youth are at high risk for drug abuse due to environmental factors. Dewes was a victim of this statistic.

“I was homeless with punk rock musicians, and there was a lot of drugs and alcohol, but it was just a part of everyday life,” Dewes said. “That was the biggest challenge I had to overcome on my journey.”

Dewes notices that everyone has a unique situation regarding how they became wrapped up in substance abuse. While he picked it up on the road, others are conditioned by the system if they don’t acquire assistance from juvenile services.

“There were 18 and 19-year-olds staying in adult shelters where they were pretty much going to criminal school. They were taught how to make and sell drugs and inside the shelter system,” Dewes said.