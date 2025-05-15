The wait continues as the GTA VI release is pushed back to 2026

Skylin Lui Lucia and her partner Jason, the central characters of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), stand against the sun-soaked backdrop of fictional Leonida. “The vibe of Miami is so different from locations of iterations of the game,” said Thea Dumans-Ranum, a Carlmont High School sophomore and longtime GTA fan.

The long-awaited launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed a second time, with Rockstar Games, the franchise’s developer, announcing the new release date to be May 26, 2026.



In a statement on X on May 2, the game developer announced that it needed more time to ensure the quality of GTA VI, and also apologized for the delay without offering specific reasons. This change disappointed many fans, since the game was initially scheduled for release in fall of 2025.

“I was pretty bummed about the news,” said Emilia Farren, a sophomore at Carlmont High School and longtime fan of the GTA games. “I understand that they need time to develop a game that meets the expectations of fans, but given that GTA VI was originally announced in 2023, it seems a bit disorganized on their part.”

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Miami and the surrounding Florida area. The new iteration will feature Grand Theft Auto’s first female protagonist, Lucia, in a similar crime duo narrative to the 1967 film “Bonnie and Clyde.”

“It’s frustrating because we’ve been waiting for years,” said Thea Dumans-Ranum, a sophomore from Carlmont High School who enjoys playing GTA V in her free time. “But I’m excited for Lucia. I feel like GTA has been primarily marketed toward boys and men, and it’s time women get more involved in the game.”

The delay, though not completely unexpected due to repeated setbacks on earlier iterations of the game, still sent shockwaves through the gaming world. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, saw its stock fall nearly 7% following the announcement. Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, reiterated the company’s support for the game developer, telling shareholders that the company expects to deliver “multi-year” growth. Take-Two is still hoping to achieve increases and record levels of net bookings as other games such as Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are slated for release in 2025.

GTA VI has gathered extreme attention in the gaming world for good reason—with two record-breaking trailers amassing upwards of 250 million and 100 million views respectively, GTA VI is predicted to be the most expensive and potentially most lucrative entertainment launch in history.

Rosie Alstone, a longtime GTA fan in her 20s who first got hooked playing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and later GTA IV on her older brother’s PlayStation 3, plans to take advantage of the game’s potential success.

“After I saw stocks go down, I immediately bought the dip,” said Alstone. “I know a lot of friends who are planning to buy GTA VI, so I believe it when they say it will be the biggest launch ever.”

While pushbacks are disappointing, fans are hopeful that a concrete date signals progress is being made on the game, and with all the effort being poured into development, GTA VI may just be worth the wait.

“Rockstar takes forever, but when the games come out, they’re breathtaking. I just hope it’s not delayed again,” Farren said.