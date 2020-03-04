Why celebrate diversity?

Diversity can mean a lot of different things, but at its core, it’s the acknowledgment of differences, the uniqueness that separates us in every possible way. In some respects, this individuality might seem dangerous, even a breeding ground for conflict. But it’s this exact potential for division that allows us to grow.

There’s no question that clubs are the highlight of Heritage Fair, giving performers the chance to honor their cultures. From Swing Club’s “Never Had A Friend Like Me” accompanied by wild stunts worthy of rivaling the genie’s magic to the traditional favorite Tinikling by Filipino Club, Heritage Fair never ceases to amaze.

Ultimately, it’s not just the clubs who create the environment; everyone contributes: the students in the audience dancing along to “Renegade,” the parents watching from the dance studio, the freshmen who’ve never experienced a Heritage Fair before and gaze about in wide-eyed wonder, everyone.

The Carlmont community not only experiences the culture displayed by the clubs, but it also gives back. The support for each and every culture is reflected by the cheers, the roar of the crowd, and the storm of applause following each act. It’s this support for all that drives our community and society itself, allowing us to learn from one another.

Understanding the perspectives of others while broadening our own horizons is a valuable skill, and diversity accomplishes this in a unique way that can’t be replicated elsewhere. Heritage Fair is just one cultural celebration, but it helps to foster respect and open-mindedness for other heritages. And, even though the assembly only occurs once a year, the Carlmont community continues to uphold this mindset every day.

Heritage Fair represents an opportunity, a chance for students and adults to come together and benefit from celebrating diversity. And it’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.