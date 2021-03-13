Lying is everywhere. Everyone does it, and that’s the truth.

When it comes down to it, people all have the same intent when they lie: to benefit themselves. They hope their lies will produce the desired outcome and ease their state of mind. Whether it’s a tiny white lie, a psychotic lie, or a lie for creative purposes, there’s usually reasoning behind it.

Lying heavily affects our perception of life and the people in it.

And this may or may not be a bad thing.