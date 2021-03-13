Why lie?
The psychology behind bending the truth
Lying is everywhere. Everyone does it, and that’s the truth.
When it comes down to it, people all have the same intent when they lie: to benefit themselves. They hope their lies will produce the desired outcome and ease their state of mind. Whether it’s a tiny white lie, a psychotic lie, or a lie for creative purposes, there’s usually reasoning behind it.
Lying heavily affects our perception of life and the people in it.
And this may or may not be a bad thing.