Women in Law Club empowers female students

Emma Godina Club president Ananya Jain shares a presentation on the achievements and struggles of former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. “There’s a lot of law clubs here. There’s Political Science and Mock Trial, but there’s none that’s just for women or uplifting women,” Jain said.

Carlmont’s Women in Law Club strives to empower women in a field where they have long been underrepresented.

The club aims to create a supportive environment where students can learn about the legal field, explore real-world issues affecting women, and enhance students’ confidence as public speakers. It was founded to address the challenges women face in law-related spaces by offering presentations, guest speakers, and discussions that encourage students to use their voices.

“I wanted to encourage more girls to speak up and show that these struggles are real and have an impact,” said sophomore club president Ananya Jain, who created the club after noticing gender barriers during her time in Carlmont’s Mock Trial.

According to Jain, many girls in Mock Trial often face uneven judgment and are overshadowed, making it difficult for them to gain confidence.

“ A lot of girls were being argued with by male judges, and they were not as confident in speaking because people criticized them more and pushed them down more. — Ananya Jain

“A lot of girls were being argued with by male judges, and they were not as confident in speaking because people criticized them more and pushed them down more,” Jain said. “I wanted to create a space where they could feel supported.”

According to club members, these meetings have helped them gain a better understanding of both the challenges and achievements of women in the legal world.

“I’ve learned about many hardships directed towards women and how powerful female figures have overcome these issues,” said sophomore club member Hailey Dao.

The club aims to expand its academic and career interests by making the legal field feel more meaningful and relatable for its members.

“It’s interesting to learn about because when you hear about law, you don’t always think of something you can connect to personally,” said sophomore club member Isla Chang. “But when it’s women in law, you can feel a deeper connection.”

Club members also attribute the club’s welcoming atmosphere makes it an inviting space for students who want to learn, connect, or explore the field of law.

“People should definitely come because it’s a fun club with a nice environment and a great message,” Chang said.