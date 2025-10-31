Zoom shadowing helps Ralston eighth-graders prepare for high school life at Carlmont

Ashleigh Bieser Ralston eighth-graders look confused while trying to navigate the Carlmont campus map. “The single thing we hear the most is, ‘Oh my gosh, Carlmont is so big,'” said Carlmont shadow coordinator Hannah Heller.

Ralston eighth-graders connected with Carlmont students via Zoom to get a glimpse of what the Carlmont experience is really like.

The program, known as “Zoom shadowing,” pairs eighth-graders with Carlmont freshmen or sophomores who share similar interests. These sessions provide future freshmen with the opportunity to ask specific questions and gain insight into high school life from the perspective of current students.

“I think we all do better having some information about what our experience is going to be like rather than just going into it without knowing anything,” said Carlmont shadow coordinator Hannah Heller.

Before the pandemic, Carlmont offered an on-campus shadowing program that allowed incoming freshmen to visit the campus, tour classrooms, and experience a typical school day. When the pandemic made this impossible, the Carlmont Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) created an alternative for eighth-graders to learn more about Carlmont, according to Hannah Heller.

The PTSA developed an online Zoom shadowing program to give eighth-graders the opportunity to connect with current students and gain insight into their day-to-day lives. This program proved successful and has continued ever since.

For many Carlmont ambassadors, the Zoom shadowing program offers more than just a leadership role. It provides an opportunity to give back to the school and help alleviate the emotions of future freshmen.

“It was a way to help in the community without committing an excessive amount of time because it’s a low hourly commitment, and I wanted to do something to get involved,” said Carlmont ambassador Jacob Heller.

While ambassadors like Jacob Heller view the program as a way to get involved and give back, Carlmont staff members recognize its value in facilitating the transition between middle school and high school.

“I think this is a very helpful tool for eighth-graders because the transition to high school can be pretty intimidating and scary,” said Carlmont counselor Akia Washington.

Student anxiety tends to rise from elementary through high school, highlighting the importance of programs like Zoom shadowing that ease the transition for incoming freshmen.

At the start of the year, counselors find their rooms flooded with students.

“During the first week of school, I get a lot of freshmen freaking out, not knowing what to do,” Washington said.

Transitioning from middle school to high school offers more opportunities for students, but it also comes with more choices such as course selections, which is one of the possible causes for incoming students’ stress, according to Hannah Heller.

“Anytime you have a lot of choices, people get anxious. They wonder, ‘Am I choosing the right thing? Is this going to be too easy? Is this going to be too hard?’” Hannah Heller said.

In the years to come, the Carlmont PTSA will continue to offer this opportunity.

“All of it serves the same purpose of trying to make Carlmont seem accessible and to make people feel comfortable, to show people that it’s a big school but there’s a strong sense of community,” Hannah Heller said.