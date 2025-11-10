Scot Scoop News

Daniela Cuadros, Scot Scoop Features Managing Editor • November 10, 2025
About the Contributor
Daniela Cuadros, Scot Scoop Features Managing Editor
Daniela Cuadros (Class of 2026) is thrilled to come back for her third year on the Scot Scoop team as the Features Managing Editor! Daniela is passionate about learning and exploring her community’s diverse stories and backgrounds, and hopes to dig even deeper this upcoming year. Outside of school, Daniela can be found behind the camera, leading service events as part of Carlmont Key Club, or zooming through the track and trails for her school’s running teams. Visit her portfolio here