Animals provide pawsitive effects on people’s mental health and lives

Jasper Ridge Farms, a non-profit focused on helping those in need through the comforting power of animals, strives to create unique experiences and therapeutic interactions for clients from various walks of life. The organization draws attention to the many beneficial effects that animals can have on individuals regarding their mental health and broader wellbeing.

To learn more about Jasper Ridge Farms, visit their website here: https://www.jasperridgefarm.org/

Photos credited to Jasper Ridge Farms.