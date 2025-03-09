ASB applications hit record high

Olivia Wang Jim Kelly speaks to his class as ASB prepares for the many applicants. “The best advice I could give to the kids is just be who you are,” Kelly said.

Carlmont High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) applications have skyrocketed to a new record number of 112 applicants this year.

“I want to apply because I like working with others to create a fun environment,” said Eryn Larson, an applicant for ASB.

Carlmont’s ASB application process is structured to ensure fairness and efficiency. After an information meeting, students submit applications and then move on to interviews.

“Everybody who applies gets one interview. After, we narrow it down for a second round, sometimes even a third,” said Jim Kelly, the ASB activities director.

For current ASB members such as sophomore Kaylin Leong, the class was not only a leadership opportunity but also provided her with a sense of community.

“I went to the commissioner meeting since my friends were going, and when I listened to the ASB people talking, I realized that it seemed fun and that I wanted to join. Because they said they accepted a diverse range of personalities and people, it made me feel welcome,” Leong said.

Kelly also highlighted the importance of having various voices in ASB.

“I wouldn’t say we are looking for one specific trait since we want as much diversity as possible so ASB can represent the student body as best as possible,” Kelly said.

Beyond the application process, ASB also requires strong leadership skills and teamwork. Members believe balancing responsibilities and collaboration is key to an enjoyable ASB experience.

“For an ASB leader, you need to be task-oriented but also understanding so that every member is comfortable and can work efficiently,” Leong said.

Some students may feel nervous about the application process and interviews. However, ASB members encourage applicants to take the chance, regardless of their confidence.

“If people are nervous about joining ASB, they should do it because if they don’t get in, there is no loss from it. The interviewers are very accepting and won’t judge if they are nervous,” Leong said.

However, there are also challenges that come with being a part of ASB.

“I think my biggest challenge would be managing my time with ASB, schoolwork, and other extracurriculars, but I plan to stay organized and communicate well,” Larson said.

With many committed students applying, Carlmont’s ASB is dedicated to continuing its strong leadership and student involvement legacy.

“They value what you have to offer and what vibe you can bring into the room more than anything else,” Leong said.