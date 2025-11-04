California targets distracted driving with new “No-Touch” Cell Phone Law

California’s “No Touch” Cell Phone Law went into effect in July 2025, making it illegal to hold a phone for any reason while driving. The updated law applies to all drivers, tightening previous restrictions, and is aimed at reducing distracted driving, representing one of the state’s strictest measures to date against phone-related distractions.
This law comes at a particularly relevant time: National Teen Driver Safety Week, observed from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025, spotlights the dangers that teen drivers face on the road. The week highlights education and awareness around issues like distracted driving, speeding, and inexperience, encouraging both young drivers and their parents to prioritize safety.
With teen drivers accounting for a disproportionately high number of accidents, campaigns during Teen Driver Safety Week show that no message, notification, or social media update is worth risking a life.
“The no-touch law sends a simple message that driving requires your full attention. It’s not about punishment, it’s about protection. Specifically for teens, it reinforces that driving isn’t a casual activity. Driving is a serious responsibility, and even one moment of distraction can change everything,” California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Adib Zeid said.
The rising issue of teen distracted driving
Car crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Factors like inexperience, risk-taking behavior, alcohol use, and speeding make young drivers particularly vulnerable.
A 2025 study from the Harvard Gazette found that seven out of 10 young people use their cellphones while driving. The problem worsens during the summer months, referred to as the “100 deadliest days,” when unsupervised driving and risky behaviors increase the likelihood of accidents.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), over one-third of each year’s fatal teen driver crashes occur during the summer due to more unsupervised driving time, increased traffic, and risky behaviors like speeding and distracted driving.
Junior Amber Chow, a Carlmont student driver, agrees that phones are the biggest distraction compared to other factors like music or passengers in the car.
“My phone distracts me the most. Music doesn’t tend to distract me, but rather helps me from spacing out. I’ve heard small bits about California’s new ‘no-touch’ law, but I’m not too informed on it. I think it’s a good law to have in place, as I see way too many drivers on their phones,” Chow said.
Chow said that whether teens follow driving laws often depends on the individual, and teens struggle more than adults because social media is shortening their attention spans.
“When teens first get their licenses, I think they are more cautious, but as time goes on, lots of teens start to use their phones,” Chow said. However, Chow said her friends prioritize safe driving, discussing it seriously rather than joking and ignoring laws.
Since many teens may see phone use as harmless, officers work not just to enforce the law, but to help young drivers understand the risks.
“We get that phones are part of everyday life we also understand how detrimental distracted driving can be. We encourage drivers, especially teens, to minimizing distractions for their safety and the safety of others and if whatever is on that phone can’t wait, we encourage drivers to pull over safely. While enforcement is important, the main goal is to create that behavior change, not tickets,” Zeid said.
Previous distracted driving laws, such as Vehicle Code §§23123 and 23123.5, and Assembly Bill 1785, allowed drivers to handle phones for certain uses, including navigation and hands-free texting. That changed this year when the California appellate court clarified that holding a phone for any reason while driving is illegal.
Under the new law, drivers can only interact with phones that are mounted and controlled by voice commands, or a single tap or swipe, all of which must be set up before driving. Even when stopped at a red light or in traffic, or looking at the screen or map, holding a phone is prohibited.
Drivers breaking the law face immediate penalties. A first offense carries a fine of around $136, escalating to $272 for a second violation within 36 months. Points may also be added to a driver’s DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) record, which can lead to higher insurance rates or even license suspension. The law is under “primary enforcement,” meaning officers can stop drivers solely for violating it.
“Awareness has definitely grown. More drivers know the rules now, but violations still happen every day. Some people try to hide it by holding the phone low, but distraction is distraction. The CHP keeps enforcing because every crash we prevent means one family that doesn’t get that phone call no one wants to receive,” Zeid said. “I’ve stood on crash scenes where a simple text led to irreversible loss, and the hardest part is knowing it didn’t have to happen. It’s not the big decisions that cause tragedy—it’s the small ones we think won’t matter.”
Officers often arrive at tragic crash scenes caused by distraction. These experiences can affect them personally and motivate them to keep raising awareness.
“Responding to crashes caused by distraction never gets easier. You see families show up on the worst day of their lives. You think about your own family, and it stays with you. That’s why so many of us are vocal about it, because if speaking up stops even one crash, it’s worth it. We will sometimes get the occasional driver who is unhappy that they were stopped for being on their cellphone, and they usually respond with something along the lines of ‘why don’t you go stop real crime,’ clearly showing that they don’t understand the tragic results that can arise from distracted driving,” Zeid said.
While Zeid hasn’t identified specific areas or intersections in San Mateo County where distracted driving incidents are most common, he has observed other patterns.
“There isn’t one single ‘hot spot,’ but we tend to see more distracted driving in high-traffic areas like stoplights, congested corridors, and places where people think it’s ‘safe’ to glance at their phone. The truth is that distraction doesn’t care where you are. It only takes a second,” Zeid said.
According to Lucia Ornelas, a program and policy analyst at the Safe Transportation Research and Education Center (SafeTREC) at the University of California, Berkeley, teens are particularly at risk due to inexperience and cognitive development.
“Even in situations where teen and adult drivers may be distracted at the same level, factors specific to novice teen drivers, such as developing hazard perception and situational awareness, may compound the risks associated with distracted driving and lead to more severe consequences,” Ornelas said.
Ongoing research is important in decreasing these risks.
“Research that focuses specifically on young driver behavior and safety to address this issue is currently in the works at the University of California (UC), Irvine. Dr. Federico Vaca, professor and executive vice chair of emergency medicine at UC Irvine, is conducting research that examines young driver behavior to better understand injury risk and crash prevention. Dr. Vaca and his team are working at the intersection of technology and behavioral science towards the goal of improving teen and young adult safety behind the wheel,” Ornelas said.
Peer pressure and social media can further increase risks. Teens may feel forced to respond to messages or engage in risky behavior to impress friends. Certain driving environments also present higher risks.
“Engaging in distracting behaviors like dialing, talking, or texting increases the risk of getting into a crash by three times. Teenagers are also more likely to engage in risky behavior when driving with teenage passengers compared to driving alone,” Ornelas said.
Although prevalent among teens, these behaviors are part of a larger problem. According to Ornelas, there are different causes and types of distracted driving.
“The 2025 Traffic Safety Public Opinion Study aimed to identify what drivers aged 18 years and older perceive as the most serious distraction on California roadways. In order from most to least frequently selected kinds of distractions, survey respondents identified the most serious driving distractions as: texting or checking phone while driving, talking on the phone while driving, car crashes causing rubbernecking, eating while driving, dashboard or navigation systems, passengers in cars, and roadside billboards,” Ornelas said.
Education and community programs
While laws like the “no-touch” rule are important, education and outreach programs are also important in strengthening safe habits.
“We work hard to reach young drivers early,” Zeid said. “Programs like Start Smart and Teen Impact Driving allow us to talk directly with teens and their parents about the real consequences of distraction. We use videos, survivor stories, and honest conversations because when teens see what can happen, it hits differently.”
Similarly, campaigns like Go Safely, California, encourage a traffic safety culture that encourages all drivers to be safe around pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, the Distracted Driving Kills initiative shows the dangers and consequences of texting or engaging in other distracted behaviors behind the wheel.
SafeTREC also uses frameworks like the Safe Systems Pyramid, which prioritizes population-level interventions over those that need laws, infrastructure, and socioeconomic measures. Education is important, but is most effective when combined with broader systems-level strategies.
While Ornelas’s team has yet to research the law’s direct impact on distracted driving due to its recent implementation, data reveal what teenagers themselves consider their most pressing safety concern.
“The 2025 Traffic Safety Public Opinion Study, a study conducted for the California Office of Traffic Safety and SafeTREC, presented study findings on traffic safety perceptions and concerns, and included 2,319 responses from drivers across California ages 18 years or older. A multiple-choice question in this study asked survey respondents what they perceive to be the biggest safety problem on California roadways. Distracted driving because of texting, distracted driving because of talking, and internal car distractions (passengers, eating, grooming, adjusting radio/stereo) were ranked third, sixth, and seventh, respectively, as to what survey respondents identified as the biggest safety problem on California roadways. Among the age group of teens and young adults ages 18 to 24, distracted driving because of texting ranked third out of the top five safety concerns identified on California roadways,” Ornelas said.
But awareness alone isn’t enough to prevent crashes. Keeping teens safe on the road needs collaboration.
“It takes all of us, from parents, schools, and local leaders, to make distracted driving prevention more than a law. We work with schools to educate students, with parents to model good habits, and with our community partners to spread awareness. Changing culture requires teamwork,” Zeid said.
Locally, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Teen Defensive Driving Program offers free summer instruction to help new teen drivers become safer on the roads. Teens learn to identify hazards, avoid accidents, and understand the risks associated with driving while distracted or impaired.
Chow effectively manages phone notifications while driving using a built-in car feature. This system reads messages aloud and allows for responses via Siri. When a notification appears on the large screen, a simple click activates the function.
However, Zeid says that the advanced features in cars can still create distractions. With systems like autopilot modes and Bluetooth connectivity, many drivers may start to think that the technology can handle driving for them.
“Cars today can be safer, but can also be more distracting. Big touchscreens, apps, and driver-assist features can create a false sense of safety. Technology can help, but it can also pull focus away. The next challenge is reminding people that no matter how advanced the car is, you’re still the driver and responsible for that vehicle,” Zeid said.
Organizations like Impact Teen Drivers provide additional resources for teens and parents, including campaigns during National Teen Driver Safety Week and student ambassador programs that train teens to lead safety initiatives among their peers.
With this national issue of distracted driving among teens, it is clear that one message, photo, or social media update should never be worth risking a person’s life or the lives of others. SafeTREC’s research helps inform schools, parents, and teens to make safer choices on the road.
“We offer various programs at SafeTREC, one of which is the Community Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Program (CPBSP). This program aims to improve road safety through the development of a community-driven safety action plan that helps communities identify and develop their safe walking and biking goals. The CPBSP worked on many Safe Routes to School-focused initiatives this past year, many of which included conducting walk/bike assessments and arrival and dismissal observations at locations near schools. The findings from these activities highlighted pedestrian and driver behaviors and roadway conditions that were observed near and around school campuses, and captured community concerns relating to a lack of infrastructure to support safe walking or rolling to and from school. The CPBSP employs the Safe System Approach to road safety, a framework that is human-centered and proactive, in which program participants learn about the importance of safe mobility for all road users and are educated on pedestrian and bicycle safety strategies and best practices,” Ornelas said.
With organizations like SafeTREC working to educate and guide teens, Zeid adds a personal message to remind young drivers of the real consequences of distraction.
“If I could tell every teen one thing, it’s that no text, no call, no song is worth your life or someone else’s. Before you start the car, make the choice to drive fully present. Everything else can wait. Your choices can have real-life-changing consequences. Be smart, remove distractions, and drive to arrive,” Zeid said.