California targets distracted driving with new “No-Touch” Cell Phone Law

Joanna Shin Using a phone behind the wheel can be deadly. California’s new “No Touch” Law, which went into effect in July 2025, prohibits drivers from holding or using their phones while driving to reduce teen distracted driving and improve road safety. “We know that motor vehicle crashes remain one of the leading causes of death for teenagers. The youngest and most inexperienced drivers are most at risk when driving distracted,” said Lucia Ornelas, a program and policy analyst at Safe Transportation Research and Education Center (SafeTREC) at the University of California, Berkeley.

California’s “No Touch” Cell Phone Law went into effect in July 2025, making it illegal to hold a phone for any reason while driving. The updated law applies to all drivers, tightening previous restrictions, and is aimed at reducing distracted driving, representing one of the state’s strictest measures to date against phone-related distractions.

This law comes at a particularly relevant time: National Teen Driver Safety Week, observed from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025, spotlights the dangers that teen drivers face on the road. The week highlights education and awareness around issues like distracted driving, speeding, and inexperience, encouraging both young drivers and their parents to prioritize safety.

With teen drivers accounting for a disproportionately high number of accidents, campaigns during Teen Driver Safety Week show that no message, notification, or social media update is worth risking a life.

“The no-touch law sends a simple message that driving requires your full attention. It’s not about punishment, it’s about protection. Specifically for teens, it reinforces that driving isn’t a casual activity. Driving is a serious responsibility, and even one moment of distraction can change everything,” California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Adib Zeid said.

The rising issue of teen distracted driving

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Factors like inexperience, risk-taking behavior, alcohol use, and speeding make young drivers particularly vulnerable.

A 2025 study from the Harvard Gazette found that seven out of 10 young people use their cellphones while driving. The problem worsens during the summer months, referred to as the “100 deadliest days,” when unsupervised driving and risky behaviors increase the likelihood of accidents.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), over one-third of each year’s fatal teen driver crashes occur during the summer due to more unsupervised driving time, increased traffic, and risky behaviors like speeding and distracted driving.

Junior Amber Chow, a Carlmont student driver, agrees that phones are the biggest distraction compared to other factors like music or passengers in the car.

“ When teens first get their licenses, I think they are more cautious, but as time goes on, lots of teens start to use their phones. — Amber Chow

“My phone distracts me the most. Music doesn’t tend to distract me, but rather helps me from spacing out. I’ve heard small bits about California’s new ‘no-touch’ law, but I’m not too informed on it. I think it’s a good law to have in place, as I see way too many drivers on their phones,” Chow said.

Chow said that whether teens follow driving laws often depends on the individual, and teens struggle more than adults because social media is shortening their attention spans.

“When teens first get their licenses, I think they are more cautious, but as time goes on, lots of teens start to use their phones,” Chow said. However, Chow said her friends prioritize safe driving, discussing it seriously rather than joking and ignoring laws.

Since many teens may see phone use as harmless, officers work not just to enforce the law, but to help young drivers understand the risks.

“We get that phones are part of everyday life we also understand how detrimental distracted driving can be. We encourage drivers, especially teens, to minimizing distractions for their safety and the safety of others and if whatever is on that phone can’t wait, we encourage drivers to pull over safely. While enforcement is important, the main goal is to create that behavior change, not tickets,” Zeid said.

Previous distracted driving laws, such as Vehicle Code §§23123 and 23123.5, and Assembly Bill 1785, allowed drivers to handle phones for certain uses, including navigation and hands-free texting. That changed this year when the California appellate court clarified that holding a phone for any reason while driving is illegal.

“ I’ve stood on crash scenes where a simple text led to irreversible loss, and the hardest part is knowing it didn’t have to happen. It’s not the big decisions that cause tragedy — it’s the small ones we think won’t matter. — Adib Zeid

Under the new law, drivers can only interact with phones that are mounted and controlled by voice commands, or a single tap or swipe, all of which must be set up before driving. Even when stopped at a red light or in traffic, or looking at the screen or map, holding a phone is prohibited.