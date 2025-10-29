The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Carlmont Culture: Exploring traditional dishes at Carlmont

Jayden Young, Staff WriterOctober 29, 2025

At Carlmont High School, there is a diverse range of cultures and traditions. Today, we will be exploring these cultures through food and personal stories shared by Carlmont students. This simple pasta dish helps connect past traditions and brings them to life today.

Jayden Young
Jayden Young, Staff Writer
Jayden Young is a Junior at Carlmont High School and a second journalist. He loves to play video games and hang out with his friends. He also likes to play golf, bake, and cook. You can catch him hanging out on the quad steps with his friends.