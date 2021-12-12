Carlmont jumps come alive during Hucksgiving
The day after Thanksgiving, swarms of mountain bikers gather at the Carlmont jumps for an annual social ride known as Hucksgiving. Hucksgiving started over ten years ago and is both a great social event and an opportunity to honor several riders who have passed away since its beginning. Despite a lack of promotion on any social media, this year was just as big as previous years, which just goes to show how connected the biking community is.
