Carlmont’s Academic Seminar Society opens a window into academics’ futures

The Carlmont Academic Seminar Society, founded last year by Carlmont Junior Adam Smith, has steadily built a reputation for itself by engaging its members with unique seminar style talks from both professors and university students. Smith’s initial intention for the cub was for it to serve as a means for students to develop greater understandings of what it means to pursue an academic career, and since its inception, the Carlmont Academic Seminar Society has aided its members to more than just the extent of imparting information. Smith has also given talks regarding studying internationally, broadening students horizons, and aims to invite active experts to speak during his meetings.