The Carlmont Academic Seminar Society, founded last year by Carlmont Junior Adam Smith, has steadily built a reputation for itself by engaging its members with unique seminar style talks from both professors and university students. Smith’s initial intention for the cub was for it to serve as a means for students to develop greater understandings of what it means to pursue an academic career, and since its inception, the Carlmont Academic Seminar Society has aided its members to more than just the extent of imparting information. Smith has also given talks regarding studying internationally, broadening students horizons, and aims to invite active experts to speak during his meetings.
Carlmont’s Academic Seminar Society opens a window into academics’ futures
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video Producer • February 10, 2025
Navigate Left
-
UncategorizedTackling cheating: educators react and students speak up
-
UncategorizedCalifornia Ballot Breakdown Ep. 2: Proposition 32's fight for an $18 minimum wage
-
UncategorizedTrivia: Black History Month
-
UncategorizedCrossword: Lots of Corn
-
UncategorizedTrivia: Lunar New Year
-
UncategorizedCrossword: AP classes
-
UncategorizedReviving Belmont's natural life through the Twin Pines restoration project
-
UncategorizedTeenagers navigate the world of supplements
-
UncategorizedOpinion: Carlmont needs to change parking lot rules in order to reduce traffic
-
UncategorizedDungeons & Dragons levels up to mainstream gaming
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video Producer
Nathan Turnbeaugh (Class of 2026) is an avid second-year video producer for Scot Scoop who looks forward to covering campus events and shedding light on the niches of the Carlmont community. In his day-to-day, you can find him biking around Belmont, studying in the library, or working on his latest sewing project.