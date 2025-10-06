Carlmont’s Snack Shack brings community and convenience

Rowan Sheng (class of 2027) is a junior and second-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited about his second year producing articles and videos for the Carlmont journalism program. In his free time, he enjoys wrestling for Carlmont and the Belmont Wrestling Academy club, and also attending Chruch and bible studies with his friends. He is also a part of YMSL, volunteering for the community on the weekends.