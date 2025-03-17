The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: A change in coffee

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterMarch 17, 2025
The Kicking Horse Cafe, based in Canada has been calling its americanos by the name canadiano as an inside joke. In protest of the re-election of Donald Trump and his policies regarding Canada, several other shops have picked up on the trend. This has essentially created a rebrand for the Americano, which was based on a diluted Italian espresso given to US soldiers stationed in Italy during World War 2. Just as the Americano became popular worldwide, subtle protests, such as its semi-rebrand, will be vital to pushing a movement. (Leher Kawadia)
Leher Kawadia
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to creating cartoons this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!