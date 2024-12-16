The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: A father first

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterDecember 16, 2024
President Joe Biden has faced a lot of backlash for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, from his convictions on felony tax offenses as well as misdemeanor tax offenses. According to a study by NORC at the University of Chicago, 51% of adults disapprove of Biden’s decision. A poll by Monmouth University confirms this trend, stating that 58% of Americans disapprove. This situation is further complicated because back in June of this year, Biden swore that he would not pardon Hunter. However, Biden claims that the justice system has failed his son and treated him harshly because of his familial ties. While Biden’s actions diminish his credibility, Biden said in a statement on December 1, “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.” (Keira Sarmiento)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.