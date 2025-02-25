The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Blocked out

Julia Cline, Staff WriterFebruary 25, 2025
Younger generations are hooked on a new game, Block Blast, in which players are given tiles to strategically place on a grid with the aim of completing rows or columns to clear space and earn points. The game has no time limit, but players lose if they fail to clear enough space for the pieces they are given. Though many play Block Blast leisurely, the game has become an addiction for some, causing teens to waste hours of their day on their phones. It is important for them, especially as they approach complete independence, to learn to budget their time wisely. With continual advertising of the game on social media, teens may feel pressured to follow the trend. We need to be more careful of what exactly is being promoted: is it a fun game, or is it encouraging an ongoing epidemic? (Julia Cline)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Julia Cline
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.