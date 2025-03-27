The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Can confusion

Julia Cline, Staff WriterMarch 27, 2025
The Tesla Cybertruck, which launched in 2019, is starting to make its rounds in local areas. The design has gained traction with some groups, but opposers often have stronger opinions about the car, joking about its angular design and commonly referring to it as a “trash can.” The car sacrifices a lot of safety features for a design that doesn’t pay off. For example, the rearview mirror doesn’t work unless the bed cover is open. Instead, the truck relies on a camera for vision, which can cause major problems if it malfunctions. Admiration of the truck for its price tag rather than its features highlights an  issue of valuing style and status over functionality and safety. (Julia Cline)
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.