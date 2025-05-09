The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Caving in

Julia Cline, Staff WriterMay 9, 2025
In his second term as President, Donald Trump has implemented and abolished many policies. Among these are the instatement of tariffs and the removal of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) organizations from universities. The latter ended in a legal battle between the President and Harvard University, in which Harvard surrendered and rebranded their DEI program. President Trump’s policies have done more harm than good. His tariffs have crashed the economy, worsening an already bad inflation problem. Furthermore, the now legally mandated removal of DEI policies is a violation of the Constitution because all universities, especially private ones, should have the ability to determine what programs they deem appropriate and beneficial to their students. (Julia Cline)
About the Contributor
Julia Cline
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.