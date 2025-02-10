The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Connected competition

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterFebruary 10, 2025
Deepseek, a Chinese generative artificial intelligence (AI), quickly rose to the top of AI charts despite using lower-quality alternative computer chips. Deepseek functions similarly to ChatGPT, another well-known AI platform, both of them being reasoning models. However, Deepseek has an original method of including its “thinking” process in its response to the user. Deepseek also uses far less memory than its competitors, making it more efficient and cheaper. The development of Deepseek proves that there are many methods of developing AI, and the most advanced tech companies aren’t necessary for advancement. (Leher Kawadia)
About the Contributor
Leher Kawadia
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to reporting on campus news this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!