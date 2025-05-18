The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Dropping Duo

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterMay 18, 2025
Despite Duolingo’s wildly successful marketing in the past few years, many are turning against it for announcing an AI-first policy. This plan backfired on the company, facing massive backlash on social media, where they had been previously receiving massive support and interactions. Several social media users decided to abandon their streaks in protest of the AI-first announcement, quickly changing public opinion of the app. This brings to light opinions of Duolingo never being a useful app for learning language in the first place, as AI does not understand language fluency and translations the same as human workers would. (Leher Kawadia)
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to creating cartoons this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!