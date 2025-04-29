The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Fork the diet

Julia Cline, Staff WriterApril 29, 2025
Weight loss drugs like Ozempic are becoming increasingly popular and accessible to the general population. According to Pew Research Center, 12% of people familiar with these types of drugs say they are good options for people who want to lose weight but don’t have a weight-related health condition. The widespread usage of weight loss drugs by people who don’t need them adds to an already problematic weight-focused view of health in society. Health is the overall goal, and it should be determined using metrics like a balanced diet and a good relationship with exercise rather than a singular number. These types of drugs should not be accessible to people who do not have a health reason to merit their use. (Julia Cline)
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.